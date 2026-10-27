Colo. City Says ICE Detention Center Running On Void Permit

By Nate Beck ( October 27, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Glenwood Springs, Colorado, argued in a case removed to federal court that a property owner is leasing a facility to house U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in violation of an ordinance banning detention facilities within city limits....
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