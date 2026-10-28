FEMA Contractors Say No-Poach, Wage-Fixing Suit Still Faulty
By Bryan Koenig ( October 28, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Fluor Federal Services and some of its federal disaster response subcontractors urged a Florida federal judge Tuesday to definitively end a proposed class action accusing them of agreeing to fix wages and avoid hiring each other's workers, arguing the amended complaint still doesn't fix shortcomings identified by the court....
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