Judge Pauses Rule Speeding Up Refugee Status Terminations

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 27, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday temporarily halted a U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule that speeds up the process for revoking refugee status, after advocacy groups said the rule does not give refugees enough time to defend themselves....
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