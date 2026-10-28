Sportsbooks Say DC Law Bars Bettor Loss Recovery

By Elaine Briseño ( October 28, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Sportsbook operators are urging the D.C. Circuit not to revive a lawsuit challenging the legality of their operations there, arguing the city expressly excluded licensed sports wagering from the statute being invoked to recover losses for bettors....
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