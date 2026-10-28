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U. Of Buffalo Prof Skeptical Of SpaceX-Tesla Merger Benefits

By Al Barbarino ( October 28, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk made headlines when he said on Oct. 20 that a merger between SpaceX and Tesla, the two multitrillion-dollar companies he leads, would be a "good idea." But not everyone sees it that way. ...

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