Justice Department Inks 1st 'Near-Miss' Nonprosecution Deal

By Hailey Konnath ( October 27, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Software company Extreme Networks Inc. has agreed to pay $975,722 in penalties to put to rest allegations it unlawfully sold to a sanctioned Russian weapons manufacturer as part of a nonprosecution agreement that the U.S. Department of Justice said marks its first "near-miss" case under a new corporate disclosure policy....
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