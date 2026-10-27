Spotify Beats Rapper's Bot-Streaming Royalty Suit For Good
By Ivan Moreno ( October 27, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has permanently dismissed rapper RBX's proposed class action accusing Spotify of failing to stop bots that distort streaming data and royalty payments, finding the platform had no duty to protect artists from third-party misconduct and rejecting his theory that Spotify selectively enforced its anti-fraud measures in favor of popular acts....
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