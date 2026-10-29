Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Penn National Tells 4th Circ. Insurer Dodged Injury Defense

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 29, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit appellate panel on Thursday questioned what insurance company Penn National could possibly recover from another insurer that the former says shirked its defense responsibilities in a personal injury suit from VRBO renters, noting the other insurer had paid its policy limit in settling the underlying case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®