Penn National Tells 4th Circ. Insurer Dodged Injury Defense
By Danielle Ferguson ( October 29, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit appellate panel on Thursday questioned what insurance company Penn National could possibly recover from another insurer that the former says shirked its defense responsibilities in a personal injury suit from VRBO renters, noting the other insurer had paid its policy limit in settling the underlying case....
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