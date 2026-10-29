Fertility Cos. Accused Of Moving Eggs Without Consent
By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 29, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A national fertility clinic network has been hit with a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging it jeopardized a 50-year-old woman's ability to have a biological child by transporting her frozen eggs across state lines to an automated facility without her permission....
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