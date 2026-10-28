ICE Accused Of Violent Arrest Of Green Card Holder

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 28, 2026, 12:48 PM EDT) -- A Boston-area mother who says she was violently pulled from her car and detained by immigration agents in front of her two children sued the federal government Wednesday, claiming officers ignored her pleas that she was a lawful U.S. resident....
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