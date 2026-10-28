RealPage Says NY Can't Get Redo For Blocked Software Law
By Isaac Monterose ( October 28, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Property management software company RealPage Inc. has urged a New York federal court to stand by a prior ruling that temporarily blocked New York's attorney general from enforcing part of a state law that aims to stop landlords from using revenue management software that allows them to engage in rent price-fixing....
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