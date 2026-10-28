Celgene Defends Dismissal Of Cancer Drug Antitrust Suit
By Danielle Ferguson ( October 28, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and its subsidiary Celgene Corp. urged the Second Circuit to uphold the dismissal of health plans' proposed antitrust class action alleging that the drugmaker fraudulently obtained patents for the cancer drug Pomalyst, saying it properly disclosed materials to the patent office and filed valid patent infringement lawsuits against generic-drug makers. ...
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