Meta Wants Ex-WhatsApp Security Head's Suit Axed For Good
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 28, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Meta has urged a California federal judge to permanently dismiss a whistleblower retaliation suit from a former cybersecurity head for WhatsApp, saying the fourth version of his complaint repleads theories the court has tossed and still doesn't show the managers responsible for the alleged retaliation knew about his claimed protected activity....
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