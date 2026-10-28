Endeavor Sues Icahn Over 'Illegally Acquired' Shares

By Jessica Corso ( October 28, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Media company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. sued billionaire investor Carl Icahn in New York federal court Wednesday, arguing he should be required to forfeit the shares in the company that he "illegally acquired" before it was taken private in a $13 billion acquisition by Silver Lake....
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