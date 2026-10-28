Patients Seek OK Of Connecticut Rehab Data Breach Deal

By Brian Steele ( October 28, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Patients accusing a Connecticut medical rehab network of waiting almost a year to disclose a cyberattack have asked a state court judge to preliminarily bless a deal that would provide about 61,000 people up to $2,500 in cash, plus $1 million in identity theft insurance....
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