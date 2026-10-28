Wood Smith Beats Suit Over Nixed Atty Defamation Claims

By Jack Karp ( October 28, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP has escaped a malpractice suit stemming from an allegedly improperly drafted settlement agreement in an employment dispute, with a California appeals court finding that the agreement did not shield an opposing attorney from an ex-Wood Smith client's defamation claims....
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