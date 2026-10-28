Robinhood Agrees To Pause Sports Event Contracts In Ohio
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 28, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it struck an agreement with Ohio's gaming commission to stop offering new sports-related event contracts in the Buckeye State in exchange for an enforcement reprieve while litigation over the contracts' legality plays out in federal courts....
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