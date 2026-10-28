Homebuilder Sues Subcontractors In Fla. Seminole Tribe Case

By Carolina Bolado ( October 28, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Lennar Homes LLC has roped dozens of subcontractors into the Seminole Tribe of Florida's lawsuit over construction defects in more than 550 homes built for its members, arguing that if Lennar is held liable, it is entitled to damages from the subcontractors who did the work....
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