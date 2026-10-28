Ga. University System On Hook For $3M In Child Death Suit
By Y. Peter Kang ( October 28, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that the parents of a child who allegedly died due to negligent cancer treatment at a state-owned hospital are owed $3 million rather than $2 million under a Georgia law that caps damages for public entities....
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