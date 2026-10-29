Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs Blast 'Absurd' Lone Pine Motion

By Mike Curley ( October 29, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in massive multidistrict litigation over toxic water at the Camp Lejeune military base are urging a North Carolina federal court to reject the federal government's bid for a Lone Pine motion requiring claimants to submit proof of their claims, saying it would delay the litigation by years, if not decades, and cause the plaintiffs' costs to skyrocket....
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