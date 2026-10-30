Washington Email Law Still Puts Marketers At Litigation Risk
By Adam Bialek and Taylor Bialek ( October 30, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Despite legislative efforts to curtail abusive litigation after a Washington Supreme Court decision extended the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act to misleading email subject lines, promotional email marketing still carries significant exposure. Marketing governance should therefore become part of a company's standard operating procedure....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.