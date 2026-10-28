Ill. Judge Sets Evidence Hearing In Amazon TM Fund Fight

By Ivan Moreno ( October 28, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge on Wednesday set an evidentiary hearing for December to investigate whether a trademark lawsuit against 100 online sellers was used to obtain a court order directing Amazon to transfer more than $711,000 in frozen seller funds, some of which the company says were already subject to unrelated restraints....
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