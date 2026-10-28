Unilever May Get Suit By Ex-Ben & Jerry's Chair Moved To NY

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 28, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said on Wednesday that he is unlikely to toss claims that Unilever defamed Ben & Jerry's then-board chair to justify ousting her over her support for Palestinians, and indicated he is inclined to transfer the case to New York....
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