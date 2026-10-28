RNC Files New Suit Over FCC's Campaign Ad Rates

By Hailey Konnath ( October 28, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The Republican National Committee, Republican Party of Texas and several Republican candidates Wednesday filed a fresh suit over the Federal Communications Commission's longtime requirement that broadcasters charge the lowest political ad rates for committees tied to candidates, calling it "a drag on First Amendment freedoms."...
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