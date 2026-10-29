Navy Beats Clean Water Act Suit Over Fuel Discharges

By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 29, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Navy over an environmental group's claims it violated the Clean Water Act by discharging fuel into Pearl Harbor, saying there's no reasonable likelihood that the Navy will continue to do so....
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