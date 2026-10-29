Gov't Urges Court To Dismiss $50B Ligado Takings Case
By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 29, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to dismiss Ligado's attempt to secure $50 billion over claims the Pentagon prevented the company from using valuable spectrum rights it bought for exclusive use to build a terrestrial wireless network....
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