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Tracking Texas: When Counterclaims Start The Removal Clock

By Alan Hersh and Sarah Winslow ( October 30, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- In Bakery LLC v. Naterra International Inc., decided on Sept. 15, Judge Melissa Andrews of the Texas Business Court's Third Division addressed an important timing question: When does the 30-day removal deadline begin if counterclaims — rather than the claims in the original petition — first bring an action within the business court's $5 million amount-in-controversy threshold?...

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