EU Head Affirms Ties With Canada As Member Talks Open
By Jack McLoone ( October 29, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to strengthening its ties with Canada at the opening of a summit to consider whether to adopt Canada as the EU's first-ever associate member....
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