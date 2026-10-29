Trump Admin Appeals Block Of DC Golf Course Work
By Jared Foretek ( October 29, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is appealing a D.C. federal judge's order that stopped further tree removals at East Potomac Golf Course and required advance notice before irreparable changes are made to the facility....
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