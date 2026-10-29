Mass. Panel Won't Undo OUI Plea Over Now-Void Breath Test

By Julie Manganis ( October 29, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man cannot take back his 2015 admission to operating under the influence based on later revelations of state crime lab misconduct concerning the calibration of breath-test devices, given the other "overwhelming" evidence of drunken driving, an intermediate state appellate court said Thursday....
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