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Mass. Panel Won't Undo OUI Plea Over Now-Void Breath Test

By Julie Manganis ( October 29, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man cannot take back his 2015 admission to operating under the influence based on later revelations of state crime lab misconduct concerning the calibration of breath-test devices, given the other "overwhelming" evidence of drunken driving, an intermediate state appellate court said Thursday....

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