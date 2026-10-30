Indian Health Nonprofit Can't Avoid HHS Repayment Demand

By Joyce Hanson ( October 30, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Chicago healthcare nonprofit serving Native Americans must repay almost half of the nearly $205,000 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it owes after its former executive director fraudulently paid herself and her husband, the U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has ruled....
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