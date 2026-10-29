CFPB Faces 2nd Suit Over Bid To 'Erase' Fair Lending Rules

By Jon Hill ( October 29, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- One of the nation's oldest civil rights groups Thursday sued to overturn the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's recent rollback of longstanding federal protections against lending discrimination, widening the ongoing legal battle against the controversial rule change....
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