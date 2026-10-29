Ex-ComEd CEO, Lobbyist Signal Plea Deal Over Retrial
By Celeste Bott ( October 29, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Commonwealth Edison's former CEO and a longtime lobbyist told an Illinois federal judge on Thursday that they are in talks with the government about plea deals rather than an anticipated retrial next year on charges that they conspired to win former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan's legislative favor in exchange for do-nothing jobs for his allies....
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