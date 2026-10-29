FTC, States Allege Toast Trapped Restaurants With Fees

By Carolina Bolado ( October 29, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and eight states sued Toast Inc. on Thursday, accusing the restaurant software company of saddling restaurants with hidden fees, failing to provide promised customer support and making it difficult to cancel its services....
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