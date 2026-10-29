'We're Going To Get Sued': LA Revives Ban On Oil, Gas Wells

By Craig Clough ( October 29, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance banning all new oil and gas drilling within city limits and phasing out existing wells within 20 years, with one councilmember commenting that the city expects to get sued by members of the industry over the vote. ...
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