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Warren Calls For BofA Criminal Probe After $1.2B AML Fine

By Craig Clough ( October 29, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, called for a federal criminal probe Thursday into Bank of America after the U.S. Treasury Department fined the institution $1.2 billion this month over alleged anti-money laundering failures....

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