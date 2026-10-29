'Food Fraud-Friendly' Judge Pans Suit Against Campbell's
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 29, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge who described himself as more "food fraud-friendly" than colleagues said Thursday that a Golden State resident didn't plausibly plead that The Campbell's Co. misleads consumers by labeling microplastic-emitting soup packaging as "microwavable," but gave her permission to file an amended complaint....
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