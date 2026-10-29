Fla. Court Dismisses Ex-School GC Grand Jury Secrecy Case
By David Minsky ( October 29, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court Thursday tossed an indictment alleging a former school general counsel unlawfully violated the secrecy of a grand jury convened after the 2018 Parkland school shooting after the state's highest court declined to hear prosecutors' appeal to reinstate criminal charges earlier this week. ...
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