Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Health Plan Sponsors Must Inspect 3rd-Party Admin Payments

By Shira McKinlay and Kim Wilcoxon ( November 5, 2026, 5:49 PM EST) -- A newly filed class action against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company puts a spotlight on a common but often overlooked feature of administrative-services-only, or ASO, agreements: shared savings fees that pay the third-party administrator, or TPA, a percentage of the amount it saves the plan on out-of-network claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies