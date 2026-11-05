Health Plan Sponsors Must Inspect 3rd-Party Admin Payments

By Shira McKinlay and Kim Wilcoxon ( November 5, 2026, 5:49 PM EST) -- A newly filed class action against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company puts a spotlight on a common but often overlooked feature of administrative-services-only, or ASO, agreements: shared savings fees that pay the third-party administrator, or TPA, a percentage of the amount it saves the plan on out-of-network claims....
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