Judge Won't Free Pierce Atwood Of Investor's Malpractice Suit
By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 30, 2026, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Pierce Atwood LLP failed to win dismissal of a lawsuit from a Ukrainian oligarch who says the firm's advice led to a $1.85 million judgment against him in investor litigation over the liquidation of now-insolvent genetic testing company Pathway Genomics Corp....
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