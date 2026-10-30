State Of Insurance: Q3 Notes From Pennsylvania

By Todd Leon ( October 30, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania courts issued several noteworthy insurance coverage decisions during the third quarter of 2026, addressing issues ranging from public policy limitations on coverage, to the interpretation of commercial umbrella policies, to the discoverability of insurer claim files. These decisions offer practical guidance for insurers evaluating coverage disputes, drafting policy language and defending bad faith litigation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.