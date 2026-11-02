Maine's Canada Trade Exemption May Ride On Midterms

By Dylan Moroses ( November 2, 2026, 8:04 PM EST) -- The fate of Maine's relief from the trade war between the U.S. and Canada may lie in the balance of Tuesday's midterm election results, a dynamic that shows how trade policy can be influenced by the political winds, experts said....
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