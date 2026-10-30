Navios Arbitration Stay Lifted After Peers Participated

By Caroline Simson ( October 30, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court overturned a temporary restraining order pausing arbitration in a shareholder dispute over an infrastructure and logistics company that focuses on one of South America's most important waterways, pointing Thursday to both parties' participation in the proceeding....
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