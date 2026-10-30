Cigna Patients Seek Hefty Class In Cigna Auto Denials Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( October 30, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A group of Cigna plan beneficiaries on Friday sought approval for a class of 3 million members in its lawsuit alleging the insurer unlawfully used an automated tool to deny their medical claims, telling a California federal court that a class action is the only realistic way to handle the case....
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