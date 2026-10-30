Underdog Seeks To Halt Wash. Prediction Market Enforcement
By Ben Adlin ( October 30, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Prediction market Underdog urged a Washington federal judge Thursday to stop state authorities from enforcing gambling laws against the company until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on whether prediction markets are subject to state regulation or fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission....
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