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Mich. AG Challenges Google Data Center Power Deal Approval

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 30, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked a state utility regulator Friday to reconsider its recent approval of DTE Electric Co.'s application to service a 1-gigawatt Google data center near Detroit, asserting that it should impose stronger ratepayer protections or vote the deal down....

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