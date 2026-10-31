EssilorLuxottica Keeps Eyewear Antitrust Win At 2nd Circ.

By Lauren Berg ( October 31, 2026, 12:20 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday declined to revive a proposed class action in consolidated litigation accusing French-Italian firm EssilorLuxottica SA of monopolizing the U.S. consumer eyewear market, agreeing with the trial court that the indirect purchasers have not plausibly alleged a "premium eyewear market."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.