Leonard Cohen Trustee Doesn't Need Court's OK To Sue Firm
By Andrea Keckley ( October 30, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has affirmed its decision to reject an argument by the law firm Leonard Cohen hired for estate planning that it cannot be sued over its representation of the singer-songwriter's personal manager without a judge's permission....
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