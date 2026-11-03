DOL Association Health Plan Rule Could Cut Employer Costs

By W. James Hamilton ( November 3, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- For employers of every size struggling with the cost of health coverage, relief may be on the way. On August 11, the U.S. Department of Labor sent a draft proposed rule to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs that would once again redefine who may act as an employer for purposes of sponsoring a group health plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.[1]...