DOL Association Health Plan Rule Could Cut Employer Costs

By W. James Hamilton ( November 3, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- For employers of every size struggling with the cost of health coverage, relief may be on the way. On August 11, the U.S. Department of Labor sent a draft proposed rule to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs that would once again redefine who may act as an employer for purposes of sponsoring a group health plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.