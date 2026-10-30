McDonald's Must Keep Fighting McRib Proposed Class Action

By Hailey Konnath ( October 30, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday trimmed but ultimately refused to toss the bulk of a proposed class action claiming McDonald's deceives consumers because its McRib doesn't contain any rib meat, ruling that the consumers have plausibly alleged that McDonald's tricked them into thinking the sandwich contained rib....
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